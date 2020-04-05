Matthews
A. FLOREINE (FLO) MATTHEWS
July 29, 1923
March 31, 2020
Flo Matthews (nee Murphy), 96, passed away on March 31. Born in Pueblo, Colorado, Flo graduated from the University of Colorado nursing program at St Mary-Corwin Hospital in 1942. She met her husband, Cecil E. Matthews, at a Ft Carson Army Base dance where he was posted during WW II. They married shortly before he was deployed to Europe and settled in Pueblo upon his return. In 1961, Flo and Cecil moved to Colorado Springs where they were active in the First Presbyterian Church and raised their three children Ken (dec.), Pam and Kathleen. A dedicated registered nurse, Flo retired at the age of 80 after working 40 years with a dermatologist. She was an exceptional seamstress who could sew, alter, knit, and crochet anything. Her children and grandchildren enjoyed beautiful clothing, curtains and decorative pillows, as did their stuffed animals and dolls.
Floreine is survived by daughters Pamela and Kathleen (Timothy), daughter-in-law Patricia; grandchildren Matthew (Poppy), Andrew, Meredith (Greg) and Cecily; great grandchildren Ned, Emilia, Albert, and Annabelle. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Cecil E. Matthews, their son, Kenneth Matthews; and her sister, Charlotte Murphy Johnson.
She will laid to rest at Imperial Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pueblo, Colorado. Please visit www.OlingerChapelHill.com
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020