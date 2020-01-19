Klassen
ABRAM KLASSEN
January 10, 2020
Abram Klassen, 74, of Westlake, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 after a 5 month courageous battle with amyloidosis. Abram is at peace with his Savior.
We will remember his kindness, generosity and joyous laughter. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Abram will be remembered for his love of the Lord, life, and the generous investment he made in his family and friends.
Loving husband of the late Eleanor (nee Andres) beloved father of Mark and the late Andrew (Danielle); cherished grandfather of Dylan; brother of Susanna (deceased), Tina (Henry-deceased) Heier, Peter (Katherine) Klassen, Mary (deceased) (Hermann-deceased) Duerrstein, Harry (Mary) Klassen, Jakob "Jake" (Lorraine-deceased) Klassen, Henry "Hank" (Breata) Klassen, Daniel (Elsie) Klassen and John (Beatrice) Klassen.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be forwarded to St. Mark Catholic School 15724 Montrose Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44111
Memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00am at Bay Presbyterian Church 25415 Lake Rd., Bay Village.
Services have been entrusted to BUSCH FUNERAL HOMES. 440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020