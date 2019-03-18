Lee
ADEM G. LEE
December 26, 1982 March 18, 2005
Adem, we remember you,
Our memories are happy ones too, you are with us in thoughts and dreams,
in your way you taught us that life is much more than it seems,
We look to the mountains that you loved so dear,
Where we can always feel that you are near.
till we meet again, we celebrate your life Adem - it's all good.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019