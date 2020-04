ZavalaADOLFO ZAVALASeptember 27, 1932 April 24, 2020Adolfo Zavala passed away on April 24, 2020. He was born in San Juan, Texas on September 27, 1932. Adolfo was married for 65 years to Angelita Zavala, who preceded him in death last year. Adolfo was retired from the United States Army and worked in Civil Service at Fort Carson. Adolfo most enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.Adolfo is survived by his children, Richard, Adolfo Jr., Amelia and Arlene; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; siblings, Ruben Zavala, Adela Evans, Roberto Zavala, Alfredo Zavala and Rita Allen. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Belinda; and sisters, Alicia Suarez and Gloria Martinez.A private visitation and service will be held. Please visit www.swan-law.com for details on how to access a livestream of the service, which will be held on Friday, May 1st at 11:00am.