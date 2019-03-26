Monoc
ADRIANA MARIA-LUISA (COCITO) MONOC
July 25, 1932
March 26, 2018
On the first anniversary of Adriana Maria-Luisa Monoc's passing, her children - Marco (wife Heather, daughter Emma, sons Alessandro, Silvio, and Gianluca), Stephen (wife Tamara, daughter Caitlyn, sons Garrick and Kendrick), and Marianne (husband John) - pause to celebrate her life and to recall the many lives she lovingly tended and enabled to flourish. Her spirit suffuses all of us and her memory inhabits the many places across the world that witnessed her goodness, including where purple mountain meets spacious sky. "God made all things for love, by the same love keepeth them, and shall keep them without end."
