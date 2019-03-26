Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adriana Maria-Luisa (Cocito) Monoc. View Sign

Monoc

ADRIANA MARIA-LUISA (COCITO) MONOC

July 25, 1932

March 26, 2018

On the first anniversary of Adriana Maria-Luisa Monoc's passing, her children - Marco (wife Heather, daughter Emma, sons Alessandro, Silvio, and Gianluca), Stephen (wife Tamara, daughter Caitlyn, sons Garrick and Kendrick), and Marianne (husband John) - pause to celebrate her life and to recall the many lives she lovingly tended and enabled to flourish. Her spirit suffuses all of us and her memory inhabits the many places across the world that witnessed her goodness, including where purple mountain meets spacious sky. "God made all things for love, by the same love keepeth them, and shall keep them without end."





MonocADRIANA MARIA-LUISA (COCITO) MONOCJuly 25, 1932March 26, 2018On the first anniversary of Adriana Maria-Luisa Monoc's passing, her children - Marco (wife Heather, daughter Emma, sons Alessandro, Silvio, and Gianluca), Stephen (wife Tamara, daughter Caitlyn, sons Garrick and Kendrick), and Marianne (husband John) - pause to celebrate her life and to recall the many lives she lovingly tended and enabled to flourish. Her spirit suffuses all of us and her memory inhabits the many places across the world that witnessed her goodness, including where purple mountain meets spacious sky. "God made all things for love, by the same love keepeth them, and shall keep them without end." Published in The Gazette on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close