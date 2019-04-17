Hester
AGATHA ROBERTS HESTER
May 8, 1941 - April 11, 2019
Minister Agatha Roberts Hester, 77, died April 11, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born May 8, 1941 in Atlanta, Georgia, daughter of the late Rev. James A. Roberts, Sr. and Mrs. Beatrice (Williams) Roberts.
Agatha graduated from Tennessee State in 1962, majoring in piano music and voice. She then attended the University of Florida A&M and received a Masters degree in music and ministerial studies. She was a dedicated teacher of music, bible studies and single's groups. Agatha was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority and the Potter's House Church of Denver.
She is preceded in death by her brother, James Roberts, Jr.; her grandson, Kyhon Hester; and her parents.
Agatha is survived by her two daughters, Lisa and Katie Hester; son, Lance Hester; two sisters, Suzanne Foster and Sarah Roberts; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation, 4:00PM-8:00PM, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
Funeral Service, 2:00PM, Thursday, April 25, 2019, Church For All Nations-North Campus, 6540 Templeton Gap Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
The Springs Funeral Services
3115 East Platte Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
(719) 328-1793
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019