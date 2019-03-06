Ellis
|
AGNES GERARDA ELLIS
August 29, 1926 March 2, 2019
Agnes Gerarda Ellis, belove, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Passed away on March 2, 2019 in Colorado Springs, CO. Agnes was born August 29, 1926 in Holland and lived in the Security, CO. since 1964.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory a sister, Fern Van Nim Wegen of Australia; Daughter Anita Bowling; 2 sons, John (Kathy) and Mike( Deb) Ellis; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5-8pm. A graveside inurnment will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019