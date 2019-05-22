Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agnes Stone. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 11:00 AM Swan-Law Funeral Directors Send Flowers Obituary

Agnes Angelica (Fiermonte) Stone was born in Scarsdale, NY, on January 21, 1932. She passed away to join the Lord on May 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Angelica (Fraioli) and Folco Fiermonte Sr., her brothers Rocco Fiermonte, Thomas Fiermonte and Folco (Tony) Fiermonte Jr., her sister Angelina (Fiermonte) Filancia and Rose Marie (Fiermonte) Richards and her stepmother Elizabeth (Teti) Fiermonte.

She is survived by her brother Peter Fiermonte of Mamaroneck, NY and her niece Jean Foran of Calhan, CO, who cared for her in her later years. She had many other nieces and nephews in various states. Agnes graduated from Scarsdale High School, Scarsdale, NY in 1949. Later in life, she received a 2-year degree in Business from Pikes Peak Community College and additional classes at UCCS and Regis. She also taught a night class on Office Procedures at Webster Business School and School District 11.

Agnes was a secretary for over 45 years. She was employed at the School District 11 Administration Building 24 of those years.

Agnes loved Colorado Springs and spent the year 1954 and then 1966 to the present here.

Agnes was active in several organizations such as Nation Secretary Association (International),She was secretary of the year of the local chapter and the the Northwest District of the HS; Certified Professional Secretaries (Charter member), Altrusa, Ports of Call Travel Club, and other smaller groups where she resided or worked. Agnes loved to be with other people; she loved to travel; she loved playing the penny machines in Cripple Creek and Las Vegas; to read, to play Bingo and Scrabble; and watch her collection of movies on her TV. She will be missed by many.

Memorial Gathering planned for 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Swan-Law Funeral Directors.







