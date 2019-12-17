Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agustin Viera Fonseca. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fonseca

Tim and his wife Hope started their 32-year army career together and traveled to Alaska, Germany, Colorado Springs, and various other military posts. Buying their home in Colorado Springs in 1963 and permanently settling here in Colorado Springs in 1975.

After retirement from the military, Tim worked at the City of Colorado Springs where he also retired. He had 11 siblings,

AGUSTIN "TIM" VIERA FONSECA

April 4, 1934

December 09, 2019

Agustin "Tim" Viera Fonseca, 85, of Colorado Springs passed away on December 09, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Hope Angel Fonseca.

Tim was born on April 4, 1934 in Caguas, Puerto Rico to Agustin Fonseca and Juana Viera De Fonseca. Survived by his daughter Melody L. Stone, son Agustin R. Fonseca and son David L. Fonseca. Tim was married for 56 years to Hope Angel Fonseca. They were married on May 1, 1956 in Tacoma Washington where they met at Fort Lewis.

Tim had tours of duties in Korea and Vietnam. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star in addition to numerous other medals. He was a patriot to the United States of America and continued his work through the VFW from the moment he retired until January of 2019. Through his volunteer years at the VFW Post 101 he assisted numerous veterans and their families in their time of need.

Carmen M. Cruz, Osvaldo Viera-Fonseca Agustin Viera-Fonseca Jr. (Tuntin), Marcos A Viera-Fonseca (Tonin), FranciscoViera-Fonseca (Paco), Blanca E Viera-Fonseca Cancel, Guillermo Viera-Fonseca (William, Guillo), Juan Marquez-Cruz Jr. (Junito), Pablo Marquez-Cruz (Tito), Jorge Marquez-Cruz (Yolyi), Enrique Marquez-Cruz (Kike).

He had 10 Grandchildren.

He had 10 great grandchildren, and 1 great, great grandchild.

"Dad, was the best providing father that we could have hoped for and always put his children before himself and sacrificing everything for us. We love you Dad and will see you in heaven."





