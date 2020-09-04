Herzer

AL "FLASH" GORDON HERZER

January 22, 1971 August 23, 2020

Al (Flash) Gordon Herzer was born on January 22, 1971. His beautiful and free spirit took him on adventures around the world enjoying music, people, and places. He always had the utmost respect and cared for all. His minimalistic lifestyle often left him without a "home". This never stopped him from drawing comfort from his surroundings, especially the amazing energy of Hawaii, where he spent much of his life. After many years of living with alcoholism and anxiety, at the age of 49, he began to suffer liver failure and ultimately death. He peacefully passed away in his hometown of Colorado Springs surrounded by family on August 23, 2020.

Gordon's incredible spirit is survived by his mother, Barbara Brown, his father, Kim Herzer, sister, Jennifer Herzer, and his niece, Avery. In lieu of funeral services, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to a charity for those experiencing homelessness and/or addiction (alcoholism).







