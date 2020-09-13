1/1
Alan R. Wetzel
1951 - 2020
Wetzel
ALAN R. WETZEL
April 22, 1951 August 31, 2020
Alan was born in Washington State, raised in Lake Zurich, Illinois, lived in CA for a while, and has been a resident of Colorado Springs/Black Forest area primarily, for the past 27 years. He is survived by his son Shane, daughter Ami (Chris) Ritter and was preceded in death by his son Michael. His grandchildren include Jaden, Wayde, Kaylee, Makenna and Connor. He is the beloved brother of Gloria (Mike) Stevens, Karen (Mark) Coppeak, Dan and John.
Alan was a great carpenter, an avid gardener and an exceptional chainsaw and wood carving artist. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend to many. He and his creative talents, will be greatly missed by all.



Published in The Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
