ALBERT C. LUDWIG JR.
December 7, 1932 March 23, 2019
Albert C. Ludwig Jr., age 86, passed away peacefully in hospice on March 23, 2019.
He was a long-time resident of Colorado Springs. He attended Colorado Springs High School and after graduation joined the Air Force. He worked for the FAA his entire career and upon retirement he was able to fully enjoy his hobbies which included classic cars, stamp collecting, watch repair, and riding his bicycle in and around his neighborhood.
Albert is survived by his sister-in-law, Ginger; nephew, Chris; niece, Leslie (David) Gannon; and great nephew, Ryan Gannon. He is pre-deceased by his father, Albert; mother, Betty; and brother, John.
Arrangements are with the Shrine of Remembrance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Cathedral, 22 W. Kiowa Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 on March 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Private entombment at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum.
