Dewey, Jr.
ALBERT WARNER DEWEY, JR.
1931 - 2019
Warner Dewey died May 27th in Lyon, France while traveling. Born in Gaziantep, Turkey, he attended Mt. Hermon School, Yale University, McGill University and University of California San Francisco. Dr. Dewey was the medical officer for the Underwater Demolition Team 11 and 12. He practiced Urology in Colorado Springs, until 1984. He finished his medical career in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
At retirement, Warner moved to Lake City, Colorado. He was president of the Lake City Arts Council and board of director of the Colorado River Water Conservation District.
He leaves his wife, Helen Dewey; daughters, Marleen M. Dewey, Andrea Dewey Gibson, Catherine Dewey Farrell, Christina L. Dewey; stepdaughter, Jennifer Lowe, and was predeceased by stepson, John Hendrick. Donations may be made in his name to Lake City Arts, PO Box 876, Lake City, CO 81235.
Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019