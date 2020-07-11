CrichlowALBION ANTHONY CRICHLOWOctober 24, 1958 June 27, 2020Albion Anthony Crichlow, 61, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away unexpectedly on June 27, 2020. Albion was born on October 24, 1958 to Eugene and Gertrude Crichlow in the Bronx, New York.Albion proudly served in the United States Army until he was honorably discharged in 1996 and then worked as a civilian in the Logistics and Mail departments respectively on Fort Carson military base from 1998 until his death.He is survived by his mother Gertude Crichlow, brothers; Eugene and Keith Crichlow, sisters; Linda, Gertrude, Michelle and Loretta Crichlow and numerous nieces and nephews.He is preceded in passing by his father; Eugene Crichlow and sisters; Carnina, Alethia and Lucretia.Albion will be laid to rest at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, CO. 80925.