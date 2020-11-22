DykstraALETHA ANN DYKSTRAMarch 9, 1926 November 11, 2020Aletha Ann Dykstra, 94, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away November 11, 2020 at her assisted living home.She was born March 9, 1926 to Henry and Anna Luitjens in Ashton, Iowa.She loved Jesus, and she loved her family and friends. Aletha chose joy each day of her life! She was kind and caring, generous and welcoming. Everyone who knew her loved and respected her. She will be missed!To read Aletha's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co