1/1
Aletha Ann Dykstra
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aletha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dykstra
ALETHA ANN DYKSTRA
March 9, 1926 November 11, 2020
Aletha Ann Dykstra, 94, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away November 11, 2020 at her assisted living home.
She was born March 9, 1926 to Henry and Anna Luitjens in Ashton, Iowa.
She loved Jesus, and she loved her family and friends. Aletha chose joy each day of her life! She was kind and caring, generous and welcoming. Everyone who knew her loved and respected her. She will be missed!
To read Aletha's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Springs Funeral Services
3115 East Platte Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
(719) 328-1793
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved