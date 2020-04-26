Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aletha Jane Porcaro. View Sign Service Information Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services 3975 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas , NV 89147 (702)-485-6500 Send Flowers Obituary

Porcaro

ALETHA "JANIE" JANE PORCARO

February 11, 1938 April 21,2020

Aletha Jane Porcaro (Janie), passed away peacefully on April 21,2020 at Summerlin Hospital at the age of 82. Janie was born in Paragould Arkansas to Thaddeus Byron Stutes and Anna Mae Stutes on February 11, 1938. She moved to Las Vegas, married, raised three children, all while working at the Sahara Hotel and Casino as a PBX Operator. She eventually retired from the Excalibur Hotel and Casino after many years of service as a front desk clerk. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother William Byron Stutes (Bud), sisters Rory Legrant, and Beatrice Fitzharris (Butchie). Janie is survived by daughter Michelle Bouchard and husband Philip, their children Philip Michael and Mikayla, daughter Rachelle and husband Steve and son Guy John Porcaro. She is also survived by her two sisters Gina McGregor and husband Scott, Tina Hughes and husband Todd. She is survived by her niece Kristy Merrell, husband Alan and daughter Alex. She had a large extended family with many nieces, nephews and cousins. We would like to send a special thank you to Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services for handling all of Janie's final wishes. No services will be held at this time.





PorcaroALETHA "JANIE" JANE PORCAROFebruary 11, 1938 April 21,2020Aletha Jane Porcaro (Janie), passed away peacefully on April 21,2020 at Summerlin Hospital at the age of 82. Janie was born in Paragould Arkansas to Thaddeus Byron Stutes and Anna Mae Stutes on February 11, 1938. She moved to Las Vegas, married, raised three children, all while working at the Sahara Hotel and Casino as a PBX Operator. She eventually retired from the Excalibur Hotel and Casino after many years of service as a front desk clerk. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother William Byron Stutes (Bud), sisters Rory Legrant, and Beatrice Fitzharris (Butchie). Janie is survived by daughter Michelle Bouchard and husband Philip, their children Philip Michael and Mikayla, daughter Rachelle and husband Steve and son Guy John Porcaro. She is also survived by her two sisters Gina McGregor and husband Scott, Tina Hughes and husband Todd. She is survived by her niece Kristy Merrell, husband Alan and daughter Alex. She had a large extended family with many nieces, nephews and cousins. We would like to send a special thank you to Kraft-Sussman Funeral & Cremation Services for handling all of Janie's final wishes. No services will be held at this time. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020

