Balow

ALEXANDER BALOW

June 26, 1916 December 26, 2019

Alexander Balow 103, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away on December 26, 2019 with his family by his side. Alex was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 26, 1916 to Martin and Clotilda Balow.

During his early years, Alex loved to go boating and camping with his family. He also was a Scout Troop Leader for many years.

Alex left Chicago to move to Ft. Meyers, FL. in 1985 then he moved to Colorado in 1998. He enjoyed traveling in his RV with his wife June after his retired.

He is survived by his son; Bob (Dianne) Balow Jr, daughter; Diane (Bruce) Lutz, grandsons; Christopher and Dan McNally, triplet great-grandchildren; Elizabeth, Kathryn and Michael, and a great granddaughter; Jordon.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .







