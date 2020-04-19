Donatto
ALEXIS "ALEX" CHESTER DONATTO
November 26, 1929 April 6, 2020
Alexis (Alex) Chester Donatto, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was born in Raywood, Texas 26 November 1929 to the late Soesthan and Dorena Donatto.
Alex was survived by his brother, Jerry Donatto, his son David and Penni Donatto, his daughter Arlene and Jim Roberge and daughter-in law Yolanda Donatto. He was survived by his Grandson's Dean Donatto, Aaron and Brittany Donatto, James and Megan Roberge. He was survived by his Grandaughter's Nicole Donatto, Stephanie and Chris Delcourt, Julie and Joel Charbonneau. He also has 15 Great Grand Children. Uncle Chester was the favorite uncle of many nephews and nieces and a great friend to all that knew him.
Private burial will take place at Memorial Gardens, Colorado Springs on Friday, 17 April 2020 . A Memorial Mass will be held later this summer to celebrate Our Dad's Life when conditions allow us to.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020