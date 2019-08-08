Mckee
ALEXIS MARIE (VAN HORN) MCKEE
September 12, 2000 August 2, 2019
Alexis Marie Mckee (Van Horn) of Beavercreek, Ohio, Passed away August 2, 2019, peacefully with her loved ones. Alexis was born September 12, 2000, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Joshua Van Horn and Emily Mckee "Garret" and (Brett Garret).
Beloved sister of 7 siblings, Ethan, James, Kalob, Summer, Khylee, Isabelle, and Blake. Alexis was a dedicated animal lover that enjoyed volunteering at local animal shelters.
The service is being held privately in Kettering. Her resting place will be at Saint Joseph Cemetery, 6400 High St. Lockbourne OH, 431317.
Any donations shall be made to Bestfriends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd, Kanab, Utah 84741 Phone: 435-644-2001 www.bestfriends.org
