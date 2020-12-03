Mosley, 101ALFRED "AL" C. MOSLEY, 101November 11, 1919 November 22, 2020Early Sunday morning, our family celebrated the life of our patriarch who joined our matriarch his loving wife of 70 years Martha R. Mosley (December 10, 2016). If anyone knew Al knows he lived his life to the fullest. He celebrated his 101 birthday at home with his family.Al was born November 11, 1919 in Decatur, Mississippi to the late William and Iva Mae (Williams). He served his country in the United States Army infantry for 21 years attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. He also worked and retired from civil service at the Air Force Academy and Albertson as a meat cutter and a carpenter. He was a devoted loving husband, dad, papa, and friend. For those lucky enough to have crossed his path knows he was hard working, dedicated and giving he will forever be etched in our hearts.He is survived by his two children Brenda Williams and Alfred "Charles" Mosley Jr., his grand-children Gina and Brian Thompson, Mailia Williams, Craig "David" Williams (Texas), his great grand-children Niete, Elijah and Nelah Thompson, his two sisters and niece Bonnie Gene and Felecia Allen and Beatrice Mosley Danville, Virginia, his sister-in-law Shirley Small Rougeau of Weston, Massachusetts and nieces nephews.Our hearts will now be filled forever with our memories of good time, many lessons and moments shared and knowing He is forever dancing in heaven with his forever love. A visitation will be held from 12-1pm at Angelus Chapel on Saturday, December 5, 2020. A private ceremony with Army Honors will be held for the family ( Due to Covid restrictions).In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Mount Carmel veterans Servives (Alfred C. Mosley) or the Colorado Parkinsons Foundation (Martha R. Mosley)