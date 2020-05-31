Rettig, Jr.

ALFRED CARL RETTIG, JR.

July 30, 1930-May 21, 2020

Al, 89, passed away peacefully at home with his wife, Jacqueline Pearson, present in C/S.

Born in St. Louis MO to Stephanie and Alfred Rettig Sr., he served honorably as a U.S. Marine Infantryman during the Korean War.

In 1954 he earned a B A in Economics at Drury Univ. Al was a quiet Christian and a true gentleman with a very giving heart.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, stepdaughter Simone, grandson Mekai and son DJ. No services are planned at this time. Donations may be made in his name to Angels of America's Fallen.







