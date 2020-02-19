Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred L. Draney. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred L. Draney was born on November 7, 1935 to Donald P. Draney and Violet "Dolly" Morgando in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Fred spent his childhood in Rock Springs, Wyoming with his parents, grandparents, and younger brother, Donald. Fred graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. This is where he met his sweetheart, Darla Jean Gastenaga . They were married May 4, 1957 in Utah.

They moved to Colorado Springs where he pursued his career as a Certified Public Accountant. While in Colorado Springs he was President of Alfred L. Draney & Associates, Inc. He also served as President of Colorado Springs chapter of CPA's, vice president and director of the state organization of CPA's, President of the Estate Planning Council of Colorado Springs, chairman of the finance committee of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, President of the Pikes Peak Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and member of Rotary International, Sertoma, Boys & Girls Club, Pikes Peak Mental Health Board, and the Academy District 20 School Board.

Fred was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served as Regional Representative for the Denver Colorado North and Denver Colorado regions, Stake President of the Colorado Springs Stake, counselor in the Denver Colorado Mission, and various other stake and ward callings.

Fred enjoyed golf, running, volleyball, handball and tennis. He enjoyed singing and participating with the America the Beautiful Chorus. Fred loved spending time with his eight children and his grandchildren.

Fred is survived by his wife, Darla, his eight children: Laurie (Ken) Tracy, Tracie (Jeff) Johnson, Wendie Chavez, Terrie (Lt. General James) Hecker, Kellie (Darcy) Wride, Dan Draney, Alfred (Anya) Draney, and Erin Draney. He has 27 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He is survived by his brother, Donald (Patty) Draney. He is predeceased by his parents and one granddaughter, Michelle Tracy.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 8710 Lexington Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80920. The family will greet friends from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m.







