Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-596-7990 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM Divine Redeemer Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Plante

ALFRED LAURIE PLANTE

July 15, 1938

May 19, 2019

Alfred Laurie Plante, age 80, passed away May 19, 2019, following complications from Alzheimer's. Al was born July 15, 1938 to Emil and Tyne Plante in Cloquet, MN. On June 13, 1959, he married Mary Joan Luke, the love of his life and soulmate. Al managed the shoe department at Johnson Company in Cloquet until August of 1969, when they moved to Colorado Springs, where he was employed by Vorhes Shoes. During his working years he managed various retail stores including several Goodwill outlets. He also spent many years working at the Dog Track. In his spare time he worked in his shop in the backyard fixing and refinishing pieces of furniture and building new items. Al was an active member of Divine Redeemer Catholic Church for 50 years and a past member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved bowling and fishing, his wife, children and grandchildren.

After retirement he and Mary enjoyed biking and golfing. Their winter months were spent in Mesa, AZ where they met many new friends at Mesa Dunes, now Agave Village. Al was the quiet soul who maintained you learned more by listening than talking.

He is survived by his wife Mary, his two sons, Philip (Eva) and Christopher (Rochelle) and two daughters, Stephanie Swanson (Joel) and Susan Baker (Craig), all of Colorado Springs; and six grandchildren, Matt Swanson of Port Orchard, WA, Corey Plante, Timothy Swanson, Alexa Plante, Megan Plante and Savana Baker, all of Colorado Springs; sister Betty Lou Milberger(Bob) of Spirit Lake, IA, and brother, Bruce Plante (Sandy) of Duluth, MN.

Al is predeceased by his parents, two brothers, Howard and Kenneth, two sisters, Evelyn and Mary Leone, and grandson, Coltin Plante.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's name to Divine Redeemer Church (Elevator Fund), 926 Farragut Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80909 or of Colorado Springs, 2315 Bott Ave., Colorado Springs, 80904.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 25, 2019. Reception will immediately follow.

Many thanks go out to the wonderful, caring individuals at Retreat at Sunny Vista for their tender care of our Al. He was a special guy.







PlanteALFRED LAURIE PLANTEJuly 15, 1938May 19, 2019Alfred Laurie Plante, age 80, passed away May 19, 2019, following complications from Alzheimer's. Al was born July 15, 1938 to Emil and Tyne Plante in Cloquet, MN. On June 13, 1959, he married Mary Joan Luke, the love of his life and soulmate. Al managed the shoe department at Johnson Company in Cloquet until August of 1969, when they moved to Colorado Springs, where he was employed by Vorhes Shoes. During his working years he managed various retail stores including several Goodwill outlets. He also spent many years working at the Dog Track. In his spare time he worked in his shop in the backyard fixing and refinishing pieces of furniture and building new items. Al was an active member of Divine Redeemer Catholic Church for 50 years and a past member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved bowling and fishing, his wife, children and grandchildren.After retirement he and Mary enjoyed biking and golfing. Their winter months were spent in Mesa, AZ where they met many new friends at Mesa Dunes, now Agave Village. Al was the quiet soul who maintained you learned more by listening than talking.He is survived by his wife Mary, his two sons, Philip (Eva) and Christopher (Rochelle) and two daughters, Stephanie Swanson (Joel) and Susan Baker (Craig), all of Colorado Springs; and six grandchildren, Matt Swanson of Port Orchard, WA, Corey Plante, Timothy Swanson, Alexa Plante, Megan Plante and Savana Baker, all of Colorado Springs; sister Betty Lou Milberger(Bob) of Spirit Lake, IA, and brother, Bruce Plante (Sandy) of Duluth, MN.Al is predeceased by his parents, two brothers, Howard and Kenneth, two sisters, Evelyn and Mary Leone, and grandson, Coltin Plante.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al's name to Divine Redeemer Church (Elevator Fund), 926 Farragut Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80909 or of Colorado Springs, 2315 Bott Ave., Colorado Springs, 80904.A Memorial Mass will be held at Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 25, 2019. Reception will immediately follow.Many thanks go out to the wonderful, caring individuals at Retreat at Sunny Vista for their tender care of our Al. He was a special guy. Published in The Gazette on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close