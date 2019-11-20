Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Alumbaugh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alumbaugh

ALICE ALUMBAUGH

Alice was born in Little Rock, Arkansas to Quincy H. Alumbaugh and Pearl Ann (Hardcastle) Alumbaugh.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and husband, Robert F. Dieter, II.

Alice is survived by her sons, Robert F. Dieter, III of Lake Ariel, PA, and James C. Shelton of Camp Wood, TX. She is also survived by brothers, Mark J. (Barbara) Alumbaugh of Canon City, CO and Don K. (Mary) Alumbaugh of Colorado Springs, CO; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was especially close to her cousin and best friend, Charlene (Alumbaugh) Himes, of Beulah, CO, who she often referred to as her "Angel".

Alice was a long time resident of Crescent Home Adult Care Facility in Colorado Springs, but had moved to Cedarwood Health Care Center, in Colorado Springs three years ago.





