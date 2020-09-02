StarrALICE ANITA STARRJuly 5, 1925August 10, 2020Alice Anita Starr passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.Anita, as she was known, was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado on July 5, 1925 and moved to Alma, Colorado shortly thereafter until she was in the 3rd grade, when her family moved to Woodland Park, Colorado where she resided until her passing.She is survived by her children, James L. Starr and Robin A. Starr; grandchildren, Danotto Starr, Lynotto Jon Starr, James M. Clark, Jesse Arbuckle and Jeremiah Arbuckle and great-grandchildren, Andray R. Arbuckle and Daniel Arbuckle.Anita survived for 10 days after a stroke. We love you and we celebrate the life you shared with us. We will see you in heaven.Services were held at Community Church, Woodland Park, Colorado on Wednesday August 19th. Burial was at Woodland Park Cemetery.