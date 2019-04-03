Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice M. Veits. View Sign

ALICE M. VEITS

September 2, 1935 March 16, 2019

Alice M. Veits, a long time resident of Colorado Springs, went to her heavenly home on March 16, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Alice was born in Cleveland, OH to Veronica and Stephen Kozak on September 2, 1935. Alice and her parents moved to Southington, OH at an early age. She graduated from Chalker High School in May of 1953. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald E. Veits on September 20, 1953. Together they raised 5 children and celebrated 65 years of wedded bliss.

The Veits family moved to Colorado Springs in 1973. Alice had a varied career as a substitute library teacher, draftsman, and retired from Focus on the Family. Alice volunteered many hours to her church as Sunday School secretary. Alice had many hobbies including gardening, (where she had the greenest thumb of anyone who knew her), sewing, painting, ceramics, reading, hiking and camping. Alice was a kind, sweet and loving woman whose passing has left a great void in many hearts.

Alice was blessed with 5 children: Mark Veits (Carol), Sharon Younts (Tosh), Diana Burcher (Russ), David Veits, and Matthew Veits (April). Alice was also blessed with 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will take place later this Spring.

The family wishes to thank Winslow Court Retirement Center and Pikes Peak Hospice for their gentle and loving care for Alice during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Parkinson's Foundation, or The Pikes Peak Humane Society.





