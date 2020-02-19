Marks
ALICE MARKS
December 7, 1922 February 15, 2020
Alice Marks, 97, of Marion, Iowa, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Summit Pointe Independent Living in Marion. Per Alice's wishes, cremation has taken place. Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, with a Vigil Service at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion, where she was a member. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020