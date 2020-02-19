Alice Marks

Service Information
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA
52302
(319)-377-1553
Vigil
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:30 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Marion, IA
Obituary
Marks
ALICE MARKS
December 7, 1922 February 15, 2020
Alice Marks, 97, of Marion, Iowa, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Summit Pointe Independent Living in Marion. Per Alice's wishes, cremation has taken place. Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, with a Vigil Service at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion, where she was a member. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020
