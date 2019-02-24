Uresti
ALICE SOFIE URESTI
January 8, 1936 March 7, 2017
A loving memory for my beloved wife, a sister & aunt on this, your second year anniversary.
Thank You for always being there for me...
for being my wife, partner and friend.
For giving me comfort and understanding when I needed it most.
A light that glowed brightly in our house is gone. A sweet quiet voice that I loved to hear is stilled, there is an empty place in my heart which can never be filled.
Love & miss you dearly
Loved & greatly missed by your husband, Danny, family & friends
Published in The Gazette from Feb. 24 to Mar. 3, 2019