Uresti

ALICE SOFIE URESTI

January 8, 1936 March 7, 2017

A loving memory for my beloved wife, a sister & aunt on this, your second year anniversary.

Thank You for always being there for me...

for being my wife, partner and friend.

For giving me comfort and understanding when I needed it most.

A light that glowed brightly in our house is gone. A sweet quiet voice that I loved to hear is stilled, there is an empty place in my heart which can never be filled.

Love & miss you dearly

Loved & greatly missed by your husband, Danny, family & friends





Published in The Gazette from Feb. 24 to Mar. 3, 2019

