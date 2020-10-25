1/
Alicia England
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alicia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
England
ALICIA ENGLAND
1950 - 2020
Mrs. Alicia England, born Alicia Blesa Arbe in Madrid, Spain to Juliana Arbe Perez and Jesus Blesa Rojas, died on October 19, 2020 after a long illness; she was 70 years old. Mrs. England is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ron; her daughters Samantha (Jason) and Alison; her grandsons Christopher (Dani), Dorian, and Matthew; her great-granddaughter Mazikeen; and her cousins Eugenio (Cristina), Alberto, Pilar (Jose), and Mari Pili.
She met and fell in love with her husband while he was stationed in Madrid. Subsequently, Mrs. England lived all over Europe as the wife of a career U.S. Air Force NCO, finally settling in Colorado Springs. She loved all animals especially dogs, was a member of the Senior All-Stars Bowlers of Colorado Springs, enjoyed playing bingo, and visiting her native Spain whenever she could. Her strength, wit, and generous manner will be missed by all.
Flowers or donations can be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region: https://www.hsppr.org or Alzheimer's Association: https://www.alz.org/co/donate.
Memorial service to take place at 1:00 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020, at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910. Inurnment immediately following at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, America the Beautiful Columbarium.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shrine of Remembrance
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
(719) 634-1597
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved