ALICIA ENGLAND
1950 - 2020
Mrs. Alicia England, born Alicia Blesa Arbe in Madrid, Spain to Juliana Arbe Perez and Jesus Blesa Rojas, died on October 19, 2020 after a long illness; she was 70 years old. Mrs. England is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ron; her daughters Samantha (Jason) and Alison; her grandsons Christopher (Dani), Dorian, and Matthew; her great-granddaughter Mazikeen; and her cousins Eugenio (Cristina), Alberto, Pilar (Jose), and Mari Pili.
She met and fell in love with her husband while he was stationed in Madrid. Subsequently, Mrs. England lived all over Europe as the wife of a career U.S. Air Force NCO, finally settling in Colorado Springs. She loved all animals especially dogs, was a member of the Senior All-Stars Bowlers of Colorado Springs, enjoyed playing bingo, and visiting her native Spain whenever she could. Her strength, wit, and generous manner will be missed by all.
Flowers or donations can be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region: https://www.hsppr.org
or Alzheimer's Association
: https://www.alz.org/co/donate
.
Memorial service to take place at 1:00 PM, Friday, October 30, 2020, at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910. Inurnment immediately following at Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum, America the Beautiful Columbarium.