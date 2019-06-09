Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alicia (Lane) Greis. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Corpus Christi Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Greis

ALICIA (LANE) GREIS

April 5, 1941 - May 29, 2019

Alicia (Lane) Greis passed away on May 29, 2019 surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer. She was born in New Haven, Connecticut on April 5, 1941 to William and Margaret Lane. Alicia grew up and attended school in Milford, Connecticut eventually earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education from Southern Connecticut State University. She then went on to teach grade school for 10 years at Calf Pen Meadow School in Milford.

In 1973, Alicia married the love of her life, Rudy Greis, and settled into a new life in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She taught 1st grade at Holy Trinity School for 10 years. After retiring from teaching, she went on to work for 20 years as the Trade Book Buyer for the Colorado College Bookstore in Colorado Springs. Rudy preceded her in death after 39 years of marriage on April 1, 2012.

Alicia was active in the Colorado Springs community and developed many lifelong and dear friends there. There were also quite a few of her grade school students from both Connecticut and Colorado Springs that corresponded or visited with her over many years since she taught them in school. When it came to her Greis children and grandchildren she never missed recognizing birthdays or special occasions and was always interested and asked about what was going on in their lives and what she could do for them. She was generous and good hearted and will always be missed and loved.

Alicia is survived by her brother, David Lane in Connecticut; and her Greis stepchildren of 46 years: Hans, Karl (Shelly), Erick, Anneke Brainerd, Karen Short (Chuck), Stephanie Brock (Jim) and Julianna. Her grandchildren are: Courtney and Hannah Greis, Katrina Greis, Lila Adamic, Alycia Olson and Tom, Paul and Steve Shepherd.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance "America the Beautiful" Chapel. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. A graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A reception will be held at Alicia's home after the services.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pikes Peak Hospice.







