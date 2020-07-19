1/1
Allan D. Porter
1939 - 2020
Porter
ALLAN D PORTER
July 25, 1939
July 14, 2020
Allan D. Porter, beloved husband, father, stepfather and grandfather, passed away on July 14, 2020. He was born in the Good Samaritan Hospital, Los Angeles, CA to Norman and Golda (Ash) Porter on July 25, 1939, while his dad was stationed at Miramar Marine Corp Base.
Allan began his educational career in 1957 after graduating Manitou Springs High School. He received his Bachelor's Degree in teaching from Colorado State College (now University of Northern Colorado), then his Master's degree in Secondary Education from Adams State College, and his Ed.S Type D Principal Certification from Western State University.
He has been a teacher, coach, and principal at Manitou Springs High School and then Vice Principal and Principal at Cheyenne Mountain High School. He took a four year lapse from education and opened and the Shootin' Den, for four years, which is still in existence. After retirement from Cheyenne Mt. H.S. he worked in the golf shop at Valley Hi golf course.
He had a love for hunting, fishing, golfing, and especially trap shooting. He was Western District Champion trap shooting winner in EL Monte, CA which qualified him for the 1961 Olympics in Mexico City. He made the Colorado State Trap Shooting high handicapped, singles and doubles for the years 1975 to 1980. He was inducted into the Colorado Trap Shooting Hall of Fame in 2000. He was a member of Single Action Shooting Society (SASS).
Al leaves behind to cherish his memory with wife of 36 years Marguerite (Mar) Griffin Porter; daughter, Tammy Kuiper (Mark); step children, Kelli Gordon (Wayne), Kristine Dawson (Steve Valencia), and Matthew Johnston; and ten grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Kimberly Porter-Noel-Lenhard.
Gathering of family, friends, and acquaintances will be held outdoors at Patty Jewett Club House on Friday July 24th at 4:00 pm.




Published in The Gazette from Jul. 19 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
