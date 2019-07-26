Chan
ALLAN L. CHAN
August 31, 1932 July 23, 2019
Allan Chan died on July 23, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
He was born on August 31, 1932 to Kim Gwan and Kim Ow (Lee) Chan in Rangoon, Burma.
Allan was a Marketing Specialist at Hewlett-Packard and had diverse occupations during his lifetime; he worked as a Civil Servant for the American Embassy in Rangoon, Burma; as a Clerk for the Shipping Connection; Front Desk Clerk at the The Palmer House; and a Book Shelver at the Penrose Public Library.
Allan was a member of the Masonic Lodge.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Allan is survived by his wife, Jeanette (Teoh); sons, Dr. Edward (Julanie) Chan, Alex Chan; granddaughters, Melissa, Mallory; grandsons, Michael, Adam and Kevin.
Visitation, 1:00PM to 2:00PM, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Followed by the Funeral Service at 2:00PM, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
Published in The Gazette on July 26, 2019