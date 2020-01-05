Nichols
ALLEN "NICK" DEAN NICHOLS
December 30, 2019
Allen "Nick" Dean Nichols, age 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his sons on Monday, December 30, 2019. Born in Churdan, Iowa he was the son of the late Doyle A. Nichols and the late Margaret (Kinnan) Nichols. Nick was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Joan Ellen (Vanhoff) Nichols, a granddaughter, Miranda and grandson, Bretton. He is survived by five sons; Dean (Sandy), Gregory, Jeffery (Annette), Christopher , and Chadwick (Saundra). Nine grandchildren; Brianna, Brandon, Bradley, Ariel, Tyler, Sierra, Lacey, Kali, and Sabastian. Five great-grandchildren; Amyah, Layla, Lukas, Brandilee, and Hope. Nick worked as a machinist for Hotsy and Harloff. He retired as a supervisor from Micro Metals. Prior to his employment he served in the Marine Corp.
A celebration of life will be held at Cappadona Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020