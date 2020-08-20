MielkeALLEN GEORGE MIELKEDecember 3, 1948 August 14, 2020Allen George Mielke, 71, of Security, Colorado, passed away on August 14, 2020. He was born in Minnesota on December 3, 1948 to the late William and Dona Mielke.The year after he graduated from Widefield High School he was injured in a motorcycle accident becoming a paraplegic, but that did not define him or his life. Allen was a supervisor at Goodwill Industries before becoming a full-time best friend, pizza chef, Nintendo coach, homework manager, school pick-up service, and so much more for his niece and nephews. He was known by friends and family for his sound advice, his 1971 orange Barracuda, his occasional stubbornness, his love of old westerns and Star Wars, his never ending trips to Phar-Mor and pawn shops for even more Nintendo games, and, most importantly, his kind and generous heart.Allen is survived by his brothers David (Cyndy) and Jerry (Patricia), his sister Cheri, his niece Kara, nephews Devin, Ryan, Tanner, Nolan, and good friend Marge. He also was a proud great uncle to Christian, Kenzi, Cash, Mya, Joel, and Adlynn.Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 8:30 - 9:30 at Swan-Law Funeral Home with burial to follow 10:00 at Evergreen Cemetery.Allen was loved, will be missed, and always remembered.