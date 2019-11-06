Hansen
ALLEN "AL" (BENNETT ) HANSEN
October 20, 2019
Allen "Al" Bennett Hansen, age 78. He slipped away peacefully surrounded by family on October 20, 2019. He was a loving husband, brother, father to 7; Jodi (Arden) Moss, Scott (Linda) Hansen, Debi (Brian) Jones, Andrea (Jason) Newman, Julie Hansen, Brett (Wendy) Craig, and David Hansen. He especially loved being a grandfather to 13 and great grandfather to 22 and was a friend to many. We will miss him so much but he will always be in our hearts. At his request, no service will be held.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019