Lindsey
ALLEN LEWIS LINDSEY
January 19, 1940 May 8, 2020
Allen Lewis Lindsey, age 80, of North Platte, NE, passed away peacefully
at Centennial Park Retirement Village on Friday, May 8, 2020.
Allen was born to James and Esther (Brown) Stewart at Emporia, Kansas, on January 19, 1940, and when he was young, he and his brother, David, were adopted by Amos and Edith Lindsey. Allen grew up in Red Willow County, NE, where he graduated from high school in 1958 then attended McCook Junior College.
He later went to Colorado Springs with a friend and that is where he learned how to drywall. Allen loved the work so much he moved to North
Platte in 1962 to be a drywaller until being drafted a year later.
On December 28, 1963, Allen married Sandra Jo Wilkinson in North Platte. He served in the U.S. Army until his discharge in '65 then returned to North Platte and his work. Allen later worked a short time for the Haythorn Ranch in Ogallala and for the Union Pacific Railroad before going to work for Gene's Drywall.
In 1976 the Lindsey family moved to Pocatello, Idaho then Colorado Springs before returning to North Platte in '96. Allen continued the work he loved and drywalled for Mitchell's Drywall until retiring.
Allen was a member and elder at First Christian Church and Commander of Am Vets Post #5. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and rooting for the Huskers.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Esther Stewart; his adoptive parents, Amos and Edith Lindsey; siblings, David Lindsey, Gene, Elaine and Virgil Stewart, Darlene Berry, Pauline Bench and Louise Bryant; and brother-in-law, Elza Berry.
Allen is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandy, of North Platte, NE; their son, Tim (Kathleen) Lindsey, of Colorado Springs; grandson, Conor Lindsey; sisters-in-law, Gail Stewart and Carol Lindsey; and many other family members.
Funeral service with military honors was held on May 11, 2020, at Odean Colonial Chapel in North Platte followed by a private family burial in Fort McPherson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be
made to First Christian Church. Cards of condolences can be sent to Sandy Lindsey at: 110 North Eastman, North Platte, NE 69101. Online condolences may be shared at odeanchapel.com. Odean Colonial Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020.