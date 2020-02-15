Orner
ALLEN ORNER
January 26, 1927 January 21, 2020
Allen Orner, beloved husband, father, step-father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died January 21, 2020, a few days before his 93rd birthday. An intelligent, sweet, compassionate and funny man, Allen led an interesting and varied life. He worked as a pharmacist, English teacher, business entrepreneur and even as a rancher.
Allen was born in New York City on January 26, 1927 to David and Selma Orner. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Doris Rome Orner, his children Steve, Jamie, and Bob Orner, step-children Lynne Scullion, Jan, Mark and Eric Reinhardt, Karen Tayloe and their spouses; also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his step-son Dale Alan Reinhardt, his brother Leonard Orner and sister Shirley Kahn.
Allen's family is grateful for the wonderful help, support and care provided by Pikes Peak Hospice and the warm, caring CNA's and aides at Brookdale Skyline.
A celebration of his life is being planned for April 18, time and location to be determined.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020