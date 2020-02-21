Braun
ALLEN WAYNE BRAUN
December 18, 1946 February 18, 2020
Allen Wayne Braun, 73, of Colorado Springs, passed away February 18, 2020. He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on December 18, 1946 to Herbert and Zelda Braun. Allen worked as a Lithographer for Crossfire Graphics for many years and had a passion for Bible and religious studies.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marcia Lynn Braun; children, Jeff Braun, Dan Braun, Aimee Proctor and Mark Braun; grandchildren, Tito Braun, Mark Braun, Stephanie Braun, Arman Braun, Noah Proctor and Jacob Proctor.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Swan-Law Funeral Directors (501 N Cascade Ave.)
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020