Baker-Thompson
ALMA JOYCE BAKER-THOMPSON
August 1, 1922
May 30, 2019
Alma Joyce (Bryer) Baker-Thompson, 96, passed away May 30, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born August 1, 1922 to Frank and Frances Mary (Hills) Bryer in London, England.
Alma was a gifted artist who provided window displays for retail stores. She also wrote up plans for the city and its architects.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Thompson; and her parents.
Alma is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Richard (Donna) Baker and Robert "Bob" (Becky) Baker; and her daughter, Karen Ann Buckley.
Memorial Service, 2:00PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019, Mesa Hills Bible Church, 615 West Uintah, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80905.
Reception immediately following.
Published in The Gazette on June 9, 2019