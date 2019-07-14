Devore
ALMA LAURA (STARKS) DEVORE
September 29, 1945 July 8, 2019
Alma Laura Starks DeVore passed away on July 8, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimers. She was 73 years old and called Colorado Springs home for the last 12 years. Prior to living in Colorado, she was a longtime resident of Kurtistown, Hawaii. She was a teacher, lover of nature, and avid hiker. She loved her Lord and serving His people. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Clarence DeVore and is survived by her children Helen Hill of Minnesota, Steven DeVore of Florida, Cherry Clark of Colorado Springs, Samuel DeVore of Colorado Springs, Amber DeVore Morse of South Carolina, Amy Shaeffer of Ohio, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Rustic Hills Baptist Church in Colorado Springs, CO on July 27, 2019 at 3:00 pm, with a celebration of her life to follow in Hawaii. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the at or to the Hawaii Winds Camp at CLAHawaii.org.
Published in The Gazette on July 14, 2019