DeruntzALMA LOUISE DERUNTZOctober 22, 1930 August 8, 2020Alma Louise Deruntz was born to Bernard and Pearl (Casteel) Morgan on October 22, 1930 in Chicago, and raised in Harvey, IL. She was predeceased by her first husband Bernard 'Benny' Tokarski and son Kris. She is survived by children Cliff (Lourdes), Debra (Michael), Jeffrey (Val), Kevin (Beverly), her husband David Deruntz and stepchildren Kim (Steve), David (Denise), and Scott (Brenda).Alma's professional career was working to support NASA at Goddard Space Flight Center where she advanced into management positions and worked many major space missions ensuring data reception from space. Working and parenting full time, Alma went to night school earning an undergraduate degree in Computer Science and a Master's of Information Systems (Summa Cum Laude) from Bowie State College (MD).In 1995 Alma and Ben retired in Colorado Springs. After Ben's death (1998), she married David in 2000, happily joining two families' children and over 20 grand and great grandchildren. They enjoyed their retirement years between Cedar Lake, Indiana and Colorado Springs.Throughout her life, Alma was a strong, smart, independent woman; a cancer survivor; a sweet and humorous friend; a revered Mother and Grandmother, and an extremely loving wife. She was beautiful on the outside, with a soul to match. All who knew her were blessed. Viewing will be held on August 13 from 4 to 7PM at Swan-Law Funeral Home, Colorado Springs, CO. The Rite of Christian Burial will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on August 14 at 9AM. Internment will be private at a later date.