Lobato
|
ALONZO FLAVIANO LOBATO
May 1st, 1940 April 5th, 2019
Alonzo Flaviano Lobato, born on May 1, 1940 in Monte Vista, Colorado, to the late Rose Valdez, passed away at age 78 on April 5, 2019 in Brighton, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ben Valdez; brothers, Antonio Lobato and Rudy Lobato; and sisters, Manuelita Griego and Helen Martinez. Alonzo is survived by his ex-wife Gloria Duran, son, John Lobato; daughters, Antonia Lobato and Rita Lobato; brothers, Jose Lobato, Albert Lobato, Tim Lobato, and Eliggio Lobato; sister, Sarah Vigil; and grandchildren; Desire Petz, Nathaniel Petz, and Kara Lobato. Alonzo had many relatives and close friends and was loved by everyone in his life. Services will be Private.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019