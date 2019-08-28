Kuiper
ALTHEA F. KUIPER
September 29, 1927 August 25, 2019
Althea F. Kuiper was born on September 29, 1927 in Fairmont, Minnesota and passed away on August 25, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She is preceded in passing by her husband, Ralph in 2012. She is survived by her two brothers, two children, three grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Funeral services will be at Faith Lutheran Church at 11 a.m., Friday, August 30th with viewing beginning at 10 a.m. A reception lunch will follow. The internment will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery approximately at 1:30 p.m.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019