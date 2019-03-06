Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Everson

ALVERA ANA EVERSON

August 25, 1922 February 28, 2019

Alvera passed away at home in Colorado Springs on February 28, 2019. She was born August 25, 1922 to Frank Rabe and Augusta (Kiihne) Rabe in Royal, Nebraska. She married Clarence Everson on August 19, 1941 in Orchard, Nebraska.

Alvera was a devoted homemaker, mother, and grandmother. She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, Campfire Girl Leader, Sunday School Teacher, Room Mother, and PTA member.

She was a career Air Force wife. For many years, she was an active member of the Officer's Wives Club. Her children all served in the military, so she was a military mother, as well.

She was very artistic and enjoyed sewing and crafts.

Alvera was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for nearly 60 years.

She is survived by her children: Clarence Everson Jr (Anne), Glenn Everson, Gale Everson (Susan), Sue Pearson (Timothy), and Kay Winchester (James); 17 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and brothers, Elof Rabe and Willet Rabe.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Everson; parents, Frank and Augusta Rabe; and sister, Virginia Kemper.

Service will be held at 11 am on March 8, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 846 E. Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO.

Online Condolences:







EversonALVERA ANA EVERSONAugust 25, 1922 February 28, 2019Alvera passed away at home in Colorado Springs on February 28, 2019. She was born August 25, 1922 to Frank Rabe and Augusta (Kiihne) Rabe in Royal, Nebraska. She married Clarence Everson on August 19, 1941 in Orchard, Nebraska.Alvera was a devoted homemaker, mother, and grandmother. She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother, Campfire Girl Leader, Sunday School Teacher, Room Mother, and PTA member.She was a career Air Force wife. For many years, she was an active member of the Officer's Wives Club. Her children all served in the military, so she was a military mother, as well.She was very artistic and enjoyed sewing and crafts.Alvera was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for nearly 60 years.She is survived by her children: Clarence Everson Jr (Anne), Glenn Everson, Gale Everson (Susan), Sue Pearson (Timothy), and Kay Winchester (James); 17 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and brothers, Elof Rabe and Willet Rabe.She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Everson; parents, Frank and Augusta Rabe; and sister, Virginia Kemper.Service will be held at 11 am on March 8, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 846 E. Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO.Online Condolences: ShrineOfRemembrance.com Funeral Home Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home

1730 East Fountain Blvd.

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

(719) 634-1597 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close