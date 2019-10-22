Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvie Dowdy Jr.. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Old Dowdy Ranch Davis and Kennedy Roads View Map Inurnment 3:00 PM Memorial Gardens Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dowdy, Jr.

Al became an ironworker (Cowboys in the sky) out of Local # 24 in Denver, in 1956 and remained one until retirement working on high rise buildings and power plants all over the United States.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, 4 siblings, a daughter Cally and a son Billy.

ALVIE DOWDY, JR.



Al was the first of 7 children born to Mary Opal Kasterkee and Alvie Dowdy Sr. in Cherokee Oklahoma.

He passed at his home in Peyton Colorado as he wished.

Al loved ranching, bull riding, fishing and gold mining. He loved talking with people and sharing his stories and life lessons.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Mary Joan (Graner) Dowdy, 6 daughters Donna Chervellera of Hayward CA, Brenda (Andy) Travers Falcon CO, Vickie Fevig Colorado Springs, Patricia (Kelly) Regan Falcon CO, Kristy Kruse Colorado Springs, Pamela (Scott) Kirby Houston TX, a brother Johnny (Lana) Dowdy Farmington NM, a sister Cindy (Danny) Green of Albuquerque NM, 14 grandkids and 15 great grandkids.

Services will be held on October 26, 2019 on the Old Dowdy Ranch located at the corner of Davis and Kennedy Roads in El Paso County. Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with lunch to follow and inurnment at Memorial Gardens in Colorado Springs at 3 p.m.





