Manning

AMANDA GENE (BUNTING) MANNING

May 29, 1974 November 20, 2018

Amanda passed unexpectedly on November 20, 2018 of a Pulmonary Embolism. She has two adoring dauthers Evelyn & Adalyn, her mother, Penny, and father, Dan who miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her loving brother Nathan.

She was born in Greeley Colorado and attended Rampart High School in Colorado Springs graduating in 1992. Later she graduated from Pikes Peak Community College and went on to graduate from DeVry University in 2008.

Amanda worked in the public School system in District 49 and District 20. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hiking, fishing and paddle boarding. She voluteered with Habitat for Humanity and community fund raising events. She had many talents, was a wonderful photographer, costume creator, painter and most of all an absolute great Mom. She had many friends who will miss her so much and have helped her family thru this very difficult time. We were very blessed to have her in our lives. Evelyn, Adalyn and her family will always love her "to the moom and back".

A celebration of life will be held at the Patty Jewett Club House on April 20, 2019.





