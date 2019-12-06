Wilson
AMY LESLIE (BARR) WILSON
July 4, 1973 - November 29, 2019
Amy L. Wilson, 47, of Colorado Springs, Colorado died November 30, 2019.
Amy made a career as a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) helping others with her authentic compassion and applying her counseling skills as an Alcohol and Drug Prevention Counselor most recently working as an LPC for children with parents serving in the military in Colorado Springs.
Amy is survived locally by her husband, Ryan and their two sons, Bryce Robert Wilson (17) and Brody Ryan Wilson (14), of Colorado Springs.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, ReDiscovery of Kansas City or the Humane Society, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements: Stanley-Dickey Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, MO 64080.
(816) 540-5550.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019