Lynch

ANDRE LAMONT LYNCH

February 17, 1952 July 28, 2020

Andre Lamont Lynch (1952-2020) passed peacefully in his sleep on July 28. In addition to his friends and extended family, he will be missed by his wife, sister, brother, children, grand-children, and great grand-children. Andre lived his life in full by enjoying all of life's fullness. For all that gave and received Andre's love, cherish his memory by celebrating his meaning in your life. Rest in peace Andre, as your physical pain and struggles are forever no more and you walk beside our Lord. Job well done.







