1/1
Andre LaMont Lynch
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andre's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDRE LAMONT LYNCH
February 17, 1952 July 28, 2020

Andre Lamont Lynch (1952-2020) passed peacefully in his sleep on July 28. In addition to his friends and extended family, he will be missed by his wife, sister, brother, children, grand-children, and great grand-children. Andre lived his life in full by enjoying all of life's fullness. For all that gave and received Andre's love, cherish his memory by celebrating his meaning in your life. Rest in peace Andre, as your physical pain and struggles are forever no more and you walk beside our Lord. Job well done.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved