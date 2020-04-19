Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea Levesque Lintott. View Sign Service Information Mountain View Mortuary 2350 Montebello Square Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80918 (719)-590-8922 Send Flowers Obituary

Lintott

ANDREA LEVESQUE LINTOTT

October 17,1948 April 3, 2020

Andrea Levesque Lintott, born October 17,1948, died suddenly on April 3, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO. Andrea was born October 17, 1948 in Boston, MA of parents Andrew Levesque and Esther Loring Levesque who preceded her in death. Her brother, Thomas, also preceded her in death.

Andrea graduated from Billerica High, near Boston, and received her B.A. Degree from Tufts and M.A. From Syracuse, in English Literature.

She leaves behind her husband of 33 years, John A. Lintott, her step-daughters Mimi Lintott Spruiell of Colorado Springs and Molly Lintott Alvarado of Cypress, TX and her identical triplet nieces (daughters of brother Thomas and wife Paula), Athena Levesque, Andrea Levesque, and Arianna Levesque, who live in Astoria, New York. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Michael and Alyssa Alvarado, of Cypress and various cousins.

Andrea worked at several positions largely focused on marketing and then became the Chief of the Higher Education Branch in the U.S Department of Education, in Washington, DC, a post she held for several years until her retirement from federal service in 1996.

After moving to southern VA, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 1999. This in no way reduced her spunkiness or desire to engage in activities.

Andrea and John moved to Colorado Springs in 2009. Being a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) was very important to her and she engaged in DAR activities until her illness forced her to stop. To Andrea, her most important activity was having a good, loving relationship with her her husband, her nieces, her step-daughters, and her grandchildren. Any contributions may be made to the National MS Society or a .

The family will conduct a memorial service at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Dignity Mountain View Mortuary.







